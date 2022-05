Houser will receive a $2.425 million contract in 2022 after losing his arbitration case with the Brewers, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Houser filed for $3 million in arbitration, but he'll make slightly less than that this season. The right-hander has been somewhat inconsistent early in 2022, and he's posted a 3.22 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 36.1 innings over seven starts. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against San Diego on Monday.