Houser (groin) is scheduled to start Monday's Cactus League game against the Royals.
Houser likely won't be asked to work more than two innings while he makes his first appearance since exiting a Sept. 27 start against the Cardinals last season due to a right groin strain. The Brewers provided no indication that Houser required offseason surgery to address the injury, so he was presumably able to go through a normal throwing progression over the winter to put him a good spot heading into spring training. Unless the Brewers elect to expand their Opening Day rotation to six men, Houser may have to settle for a long-relief role to begin the season if all of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Eric Lauer and Wade Miley are available.