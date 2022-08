Houser (elbow) is scheduled to make his third rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Nashville, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Houser will be looking to build on a positive showing his last time out for Nashville on Thursday, when he struck out four over three no-hit innings. He built up to 48 pitches in that start, and he may need to get to the 60-to-75 range Tuesday to have a shot at coming off the 15-day injured list and making his next appearance in the big leagues.