Houser will pitch out of the bullpen moving forward, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Houser will transition back to a relief role with Gio Gonzalez (arm) set to return from the injured list and rejoin the starting rotation over the weekend. The righty has fared much better as a reliever this season, posting a 1.05 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB in 25.2 innings out of the bullpen (compared to a 7.83 ERA in six starts).

More News
Our Latest Stories