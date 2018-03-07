Houser (abdomen) threw a live batting practice session Wednesday and is expected to pitch in a Cactus League contest later this week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell stated that Houser's live BP session was "excellent" which seemed to be the final hurdle between the right-hander getting back on the mound in a spring game. Houser underwent an appendectomy in mid-February which caused him to begin camp a couple weeks behind the rest of the Brewers' pitchers. Expect the 25-year-old to begin the season at Double-A Biloxi.