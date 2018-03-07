Brewers' Adrian Houser: On verge of Cactus League appearance
Houser (abdomen) threw a live batting practice session Wednesday and is expected to pitch in a Cactus League contest later this week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Craig Counsell stated that Houser's live BP session was "excellent" which seemed to be the final hurdle between the right-hander getting back on the mound in a spring game. Houser underwent an appendectomy in mid-February which caused him to begin camp a couple weeks behind the rest of the Brewers' pitchers. Expect the 25-year-old to begin the season at Double-A Biloxi.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Scheduled for live BP•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Throws bullpen session•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Behind schedule following appendectomy•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Role remains up in the air•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Returns to game action•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Sent to minors•
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...