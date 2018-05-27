Houser was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Hauser's time in the big leagues was short-lived, as the reliever will return to Triple-A after just two days in the majors. The 25-year-old threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in Saturday's win over the Mets. He'll likely shuttle between the minors and majors at numerous time moving forward.

