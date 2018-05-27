Brewers' Adrian Houser: Optioned back to minors
Houser was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Hauser's time in the big leagues was short-lived, as the reliever will return to Triple-A after just two days in the majors. The 25-year-old threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in Saturday's win over the Mets. He'll likely shuttle between the minors and majors at numerous time moving forward.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Called up Friday•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Headed back to Double-A•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Recalled from Double-A•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: On verge of Cactus League appearance•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Scheduled for live BP•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Throws bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....