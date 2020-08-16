Houser allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings Saturday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Houser allowed two of his three earned runs in the first inning, initially allowing a solo home run to Anthony Rizzo before surrendering an RBI double to Ian Happ. However, after allowing a final run in the second frame, he settled in to retire the final eight batters he faced. Houser now has a solid 3.27 ERA with 18 strikeouts across 22 innings this season. He'll draw his next start in a tough matchup at Minnesota on Thursday.