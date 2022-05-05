Houser (3-2) earned the win Thursday, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and one walk across five innings in a 10-5 win over the Reds. He struck out six.

Houser struggled out of the gate, allowing four singles and three runs in the top of the first, but the 29-year-old was able to settle down and tossed back-to-back scoreless innings after the bumpy start. Tyler Stephenson tagged Houser for a solo shot in the fourth and another run came around to score in the fifth, but it wasn't charged to Hauser due to a throwing error from Omar Narvaez. Thanks to another dominant showing from the Brewers' offense, Houser didn't need his best stuff to earn a third straight win.