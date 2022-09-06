Houser (5-9) yielded three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out two and earning a win over Colorado.

Houser tossed two scoreless innings of relief in his last outing after he was rocked for 25 runs over his previous six starts, posting an 8.23 ERA during that span. He tossed four perfect innings after the Rockies plated three runs in the first inning Monday. Houser is now sporting a 4.83 ERA with a 65:37 K:BB through 85.2 frames. He's lined up to start at home against the Reds this weekend.