Houser (2-2) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5.2 innings in a win over the Marlins on Tuesday. He also went 1-for-1 at the plate with a solo home run in the second inning.

Houser allowed the leadoff batter on-base in five of the six innings he came out for but was able to limit the damage enough to pick up the win. The Marlins got to him for a run in the first, fourth and fifth innings but he was able to punch out a season-high seven hitters and has held the opposing offense to three runs or less in all five starts this season. He'll take a 3.65 ERA into a tough home matchup against the Dodgers on Sunday.