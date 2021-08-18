Houster (illness) tentatively lines up to start Sunday's game against the Nationals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Houser has been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 6, but he rejoin the Brewers on Tuesday and is poised to re-enter the rotation this weekend. The right-hander may face some workload limitations Sunday while making his first start in nearly three weeks.
