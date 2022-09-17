Houser gave up four earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out one over three innings in a 7-6 victory over the Yankees on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Houser looked overwhelmed in his 19th start of the year. He repeatedly nibbled around the outside of the zone and opted to put men on base rather than attacking hitters. The four walks that he issued give him 43 free passes in 94.2 innings pitched this season with only 66 strikeouts. The K/BB of 1.5 he has this season the lowest rate of his four-year career as a starter. Houser is tentatively expected to face the Mets in another tough matchup next week.