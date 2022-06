Houser (4-7) earned the victory Sunday in Cincinnati, striking out five in six innings while allowing three runs on four hits and four walks.

All three runs against Houser came in the fourth inning as he allowed three walks and two hits in the frame. The 29-year-old struggled with command all game and threw only 58 of his 103 pitches for strikes. It was just his fifth quality start in 13 outings this season and first since May 23. His next start will likely be next weekend against Toronto.