Houser (groin) avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Brewers on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports
Houser finished 2022 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 102.2 innings -- a major step down from his marks from the season before (3.22 ERA, 1.28 WHIP). With the Brewers rotation already loaded with names like Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta and Eric Lauer, Houser will likely find himself in a battle with emerging southpaw Aaron Ashby for the Crew's fifth rotation spot.