Houser was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Friday.

Houser made one start for the Brewers in April, allowing five runs in four innings of work. He may be up as a reliever this time around, with Jay Jackson optioned in a corresponding move, but it's not out of the question that he gets another shot to start in place of Freddy Peralta, who owns an 8.31 ERA in five starts.

