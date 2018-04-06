Houser was called up from Double-A Biloxi prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Houser will take the spot of Corey Knebel on the active roster, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain in a corresponding move. Expect Houser to serve in low-leverage situations during his second stint in the majors. His first cup of coffee came in 2015, when he appeared in two games out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit and two walks over a pair of scoreless innings.