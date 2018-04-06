Brewers' Adrian Houser: Recalled from Double-A
Houser was called up from Double-A Biloxi prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Houser will take the spot of Corey Knebel on the active roster, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain in a corresponding move. Expect Houser to serve in low-leverage situations during his second stint in the majors. His first cup of coffee came in 2015, when he appeared in two games out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit and two walks over a pair of scoreless innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: On verge of Cactus League appearance•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Scheduled for live BP•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Throws bullpen session•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Behind schedule following appendectomy•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Role remains up in the air•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Returns to game action•
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...