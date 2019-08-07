Houser will start Saturday's game against the Rangers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser gave up four runs on nine hits over five innings during his last start, but he'll receive another turn through the rotation since Zach Davies (back) was placed on the injured list. Houser has mostly struggled as a starter this season with a 6.82 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB over 33 innings.

