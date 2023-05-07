Houser (groin) was activated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday against the Giants, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser opened the season in the injured list with a groin injury but is ready to join the big-league rotation after a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Nashville, during which he allowed five runs with a 12:5 K:BB in 14.2 frames. The 30-year-old threw 80 pitches over five innings during the final rehab outing, so he should be cleared for close to a full workload in his season debut Sunday in San Francisco.