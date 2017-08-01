Brewers' Adrian Houser: Returns to game action
Houser (elbow) has begun a rehab assignment with the Brewers' Arizona League team.
Houser was sidelined for just over a year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016, but he has recovered from both his elbow injury and the procedure, and has been cleared to resume pitching in games. He will have a chance to move up a level or several before the season comes to a close, but the Brewers will surely be cautious with him the rest of the way.
