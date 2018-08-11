Houser was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Houser was recalled from Triple-A on Friday and tossed 2.2 scoreless innings during the 10-1 loss to the Braves, so the Brewers will send him back to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. The 25-year-old has a 3.29 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB over 13.2 innings across multiple stints with the Brewers this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories