Houser (0-1) yielded five runs on nine hits and a walk in four innings, taking the loss to St. Louis on Monday. He struck out three batters.

The Cardinals were all over Houser all evening, including a pair of two-run homers from Paul Goldschmidt and Dexter Fowler. The 26-year-old righty was making a spot start for Freddy Peralta (shoulder) but clearly didn't seize the opportunity. With Peralta expected back in the near future, Houser will likely head back to Triple-A San Antonio.