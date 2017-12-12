General manager David Stearns said he's unsure if Houser will be used as a starter or reliever moving forward, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser returned from Tommy John surgery in August and spent the remainder of the season with Low-A Wisconsin and the Brewers' rookie-level affiliate. While he primarily started, the right-hander didn't pitch more than three innings in any outing. Houser has experience pitching out of the bullpen, so it's possible he's shifted to a relief role in order to help preserve his arm, though a decision on that likely won't be made until closer to spring.