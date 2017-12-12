Brewers' Adrian Houser: Role remains up in the air
General manager David Stearns said he's unsure if Houser will be used as a starter or reliever moving forward, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Houser returned from Tommy John surgery in August and spent the remainder of the season with Low-A Wisconsin and the Brewers' rookie-level affiliate. While he primarily started, the right-hander didn't pitch more than three innings in any outing. Houser has experience pitching out of the bullpen, so it's possible he's shifted to a relief role in order to help preserve his arm, though a decision on that likely won't be made until closer to spring.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Returns to game action•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Sent to minors•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Progresses in Tommy John surgery rehab•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Produces another poor outing•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...