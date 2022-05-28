Houser (3-5) was tagged with the loss Saturday after he pitched four innings, giving up eight runs (five earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out one versus the Cardinals.

Houser didn't have his best stuff Saturday, surrendering a season-high nine hits while also allowing two home runs including a three-run shot by Paul Goldschmidt in the third. The one strikeout was a season low for the starter and the eight-run blow up ended a two-game quality start streak for him. Houser had only allowed one homer all season before Saturday and the rough outing raised his ERA from 2.98 to 3.69. He tentatively lines up to face the Padres in his next start Thursday.