Houser (2-3) took the loss after surrendering four runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings Monday night against the Phillies.

Houser gave up a two-run blast in the bottom of the first inning and two unearned runs in the second following a throwing error by shortstop Luis Urias, but he managed to settle down from there. He retired 14 of the last 15 batters before being removed from the contest. Houser owns a 3.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 21:11 K:BB across 30.2 frames in 2021.