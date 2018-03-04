Houser (chest) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

If the scheduled session goes well, it's possible Houser pitchers in an "A" game before he's sent back down to the minors. The 25-year-old has had a long road to recovery from both Tommy John and an appendectomy, but is hopeful to be back in the majors as a reliever this season.

