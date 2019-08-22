Houser improved his record to 6-5 after limiting the Cardinals to three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six in 5.1 innings Wednesday in the Brewers' 5-3 victory.

Houser struggled in most of his initial starting chances this season, but the right-hander seems to be hitting his stride since re-entering the rotation in late July. He's now allowed exactly one earned run in three straight starts and owns a 2.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB in 28.1 innings over his last five turns. Neither Brandon Woodruff (oblique) nor Jhoulys Chacin (lat) is expected back from the 10-day injured list until at least mid-September. so Houser should enjoy some decent security in the Milwaukee rotation.