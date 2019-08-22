Brewers' Adrian Houser: Scoops up win in solid showing
Houser improved his record to 6-5 after limiting the Cardinals to three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six in 5.1 innings Wednesday in the Brewers' 5-3 victory.
Houser struggled in most of his initial starting chances this season, but the right-hander seems to be hitting his stride since re-entering the rotation in late July. He's now allowed exactly one earned run in three straight starts and owns a 2.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB in 28.1 innings over his last five turns. Neither Brandon Woodruff (oblique) nor Jhoulys Chacin (lat) is expected back from the 10-day injured list until at least mid-September. so Houser should enjoy some decent security in the Milwaukee rotation.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Settles for no-decision•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Receiving another start•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Coughs up four runs in loss•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Gets another turn•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Stymies A's in return to rotation•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Draws start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....