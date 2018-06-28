Houser was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs after throwing two scoreless innings in Wednesday's game against the Royals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

While he did his job perfectly in Wednesday's game, the fact that he threw two innings will lead the Brewers to summon a fresher arm from Triple-A in advance of this weekend's series against the Reds. Houser has allowed just one earned run with six strikeouts in nine MLB innings this season. He has thrown exactly two innings in four of his five relief appearances. Look for him to return to the big-league bullpen sooner than later.