Houser was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday.

This isn't all too surprising after Houser was granted a fourth minor-league option earlier in the offseason. The right-hander put together a solid spring, compiling a 2.16 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 8.1 innings, but will head to the minors to open the season. Houser is expected to stretch out to start for Triple-A San Antonio.

