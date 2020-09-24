Houser (1-6) was charged with four runs (three earned) on five hits over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Reds on Wednesday. He struck out five and issued one walk.

The long ball did Houser in; he gave up a two-run homer to Joey Votto in the first inning and a solo shot to Jesse Winker in the fourth. Houser had some hype coming into the season, but he ends his 2020 regular-season campaign with 1-6 record, 5.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 44:21 K:BB and .284 BAA in 55 innings. He may have to fight for a rotation spot in the spring.