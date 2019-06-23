Houser will start Wednesday's game versus the Mariners, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Houser was tagged for five runs over four innings in his season debut for the Brewers, but since that outing has a 0.98 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB over 27.2 innings, with all but one appearance coming out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old has exceeded 40 pitches only once since the start of May, so he's likely to have a limited pitch count. It's currently unclear if the Brewers plan to keep Houser in the rotation beyond Wednesday.

