Houser didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-6 win over the Reds, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander exited the game after 71 pitches (41 strikes) with the Brewers in a 4-1 hole, but the team's bats came to life after Houser hit the showers. He continues to battle his control, walking multiple batters in five straight starts and nine of his last 11 while posting a 4.33 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 41:30 K:BB through 54 innings over that stretch.