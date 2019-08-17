Houser allowed one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts across seven innings during a no-decision against the Nationals on Friday.

The 26-year-old didn't record as many strikeouts as in his last outing, but he's yielded just two runs in his last 13 frames. While he failed to record the win, Houser is still 3-1 with a 2.89 ERA in his last seven appearances. Overall, he is 5-5 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 76.2 innings this season. Houser is scheduled to pitch again at the Cardinals on Wednesday.