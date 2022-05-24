Houser pitched six innings against San Diego on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

Houser held the Padres without a run for four frames before Jorge Alfaro notched an RBI groundout against him in the fifth. The right hander finished with his second straight quality start and fourth overall this season. Houser has been inconsistent throughout the campaign, but he'll carry a solid 2.98 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to come in St. Louis this weekend.