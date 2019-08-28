Houser allowed one run on four hits and two walks over five innings Tuesday versus the Cardinals. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Houser was pulled with only 74 pitches before facing the order a third time as he struggled with his command Tuesday, throwing only 39 strikes. The 26-year-old has a 2.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB in six starts since rejoining the starting rotation at the end of July, and he lines up for a tough matchup Monday versus the Astros.