Houser (4-5) was awarded the win in a victory over the Reds on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He also recorded four strikeouts and uncorked a wild pitch.

Houser limited the Reds to a Shogo Akiyama second-inning RBI single through his time on the mound while recording 10 swinging strikes. The right-hander was pitching on six days' rest after having last worked June 1, when he logged five innings in long relief. Houser's strong performance Tuesday is an extension of what has been a highly effective stretch of pitching, as he's now posted a 1.17 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in the 15.1 innings covering his last three trips to the mound. He lines up to next take the ball Monday at home in a rematch against the Reds.