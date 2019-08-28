Brewers' Adrian Houser: Start shortened by hip issue
Houser was removed after five innings Tuesday against the Cardinals due to hip discomfort, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
Houser allowed only one run on four hits Tuesday but was pulled after only 74 pitches due to the hip issue. The right-hander's next turn through the rotation lines up for Monday versus the Astros, and it's currently unclear whether he's expected to be available.
