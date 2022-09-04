Houser will start Monday's game against the Rockies, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.
Houser pitched in relief Wednesday against the Pirates and struck out two over two scoreless innings. While Freddy Peralta was initially slated to start Monday, Houser will step in on short notice since Peralta will be pushed back a few days.
