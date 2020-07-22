Houser will start Monday's game in Pittsburgh, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports
It originally seemed like he'd line up for Tuesday's start, but Houser will now presumably get a two-start week, with the second start coming at home against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Starting Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Works three-plus frames•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Returning from thumb issue•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Exit purely precautionary•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Exits with thumb tightness•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Two scoreless frames in spring game•