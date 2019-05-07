Houser will start Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser last pitched Saturday against the Mets and tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, though it remains unclear if this will be a true start or if he'll simply serve as an opener. He's started once and worked in relief once in 2019. The Brewers also want to get Freddy Peralta some work Tuesday, so it's possible Houser goes the first inning or two before giving way to Peralta.

