Houser gave up one run on one hit and three walks over five innings Monday, but didn't factor into the decision in a 6-5 extra-inning win over the Pirates. He struck out four.

Despite a strong outing, the right-hander was in line for a loss when he exited after 68 pitches (37 strikes), but both offenses came alive in the late innings to take him off the hook. Houser emerged as one of the Brewers' best starting options in the second half of 2019, and his first start of 2020 doesn't suggest that was a fluke.