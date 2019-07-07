Houser (2-3) allowed five runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Pirates on Saturday.

The 26-year-old moved back into the rotation in late June, and the results of the decision haven't been particularly good. In three starts since transitioning back to the rotation, Houser is 0-2 and posted a 9.00 ERA. Overall, he is 2-3 with a 4.01 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 42.2 innings across 19 appearances, including five starts this season.