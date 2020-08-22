Houser (1-2) allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three over seven innings as he was charged with the loss Friday against the Pirates.

Houser only gave up one run over his first two starts this season, but he's been less effective in his three starts since. He allowed a season-high 10 baserunners Friday as the Brewers' pitching staff was unable to quell Pittsburgh's offense. The right-hander carries a 3.72 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 29 innings across five starts this season. He'll attempt to get back into the win column at home Wednesday against the Reds.