Houser (3-4) allowed two runs on two hits and five walks over three innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against Atlanta.

Three of Houser's five walks came during the third inning before Austin Riley plated a pair of runs with a single. He threw just 32 of 65 pitches for strikes in his shortest outing of the season. The 28-year-old righty now owns a 3.63 ERA and a 34:16 K:BB. Houser is projected to take the mound in Cincinnati next weekend.