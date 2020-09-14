Houser (1-5) allowed seven runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out five across four innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cubs.

Houser held the Cubs scoreless through three innings. However, a combination of both poor control and defense resulted in seven runs crossing the plate in the next 12 batters Houser faced. Though it's hard to see in the overall line, there were promising aspects of the effort for Houser, as he generated 15 swinging strikes on 100 total pitches. Even so, it was another ugly outing, as Houser now has a 5.40 ERA with a 37:18 K:BB across 46.2 frames for the season. He's in line to take his next turn through the rotation Friday against Kansas City.