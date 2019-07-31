Brewers' Adrian Houser: Stymies A's in return to rotation
Houser did not factor into the decision against Oakland on Tuesday, pitching five innings and giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six.
Making his first start in over two weeks, Houser held the Athletics to a lone run before departing after five strong innings. He threw 44 of 69 pitches for strikes and allowed only one extra-base hit, a run-scoring double off the bat of Matt Olson in the third inning. Though Houser has been much more effective as a reliever this season, compiling a 1.47 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 17 appearances, he figures to remain in the rotation for the time being due to a slew of injuries to Brewers starters. The 26-year-old is lined up to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday in his next scheduled start.
