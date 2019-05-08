Houser tossed two scoreless innings while working as an opener in Tuesday's victory over the Nationals. He allowed two hits, walked one, and struck out four in the outing.

The Brewers have rarely used an opener since the idea became en vogue, but manager Craig Counsell wanted to give it a shot due to the first-inning starters of Tuesday's primary pitcher, Freddy Peralta; and the move paid off, as both hurlers kept the Nationals off the scoreboard. Given the results of Tuesday's move, Counsell is planning to try it again if possible, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, and Houser would figure to be the top option to "open" again if available.