Houser exited Thursday's start against the Pirates with right elbow tightness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser left the start after just 2.1 innings. While there are no further details, the diagnosis suggests Houser could be in danger of missing at least his next start -- currently projected to come July 5 against the Cubs. Chi Chi Gonzalez appears to be the likeliest candidate to take that turn through the rotation.