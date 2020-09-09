Houser (1-4) took the loss against Detroit on Tuesday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six.

Houser opened with three scoreless frames but was unable to complete five innings for the second time in his last three starts as the Marlins chased him in the fifth. To his credit, the right-hander was able to retire two batters in his final frame but left the bases loaded and was charged with three runs after he departed. Houser began the season with two strong starts but has been mediocre since, allowing 25 earned runs over 30.2 innings. He'll try to turn things around against St. Louis on Monday in his next scheduled start.