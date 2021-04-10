Houser (1-1) earned the win Saturday at St. Louis after giving up one unearned run on six hits with three strikeouts and four walks over five innings.

The right-hander wasn't overly sharp as he threw only 49 of 81 pitches for strikes, but he was able to limit the Cardinals to one unearned run. Houser has given up two runs on 10 hits with a 7:6 K:BB across 10 innings through two starts this season, and he's projected to pitch against the Pirates next weekend.