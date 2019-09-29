Play

Houser will start Sunday's game at Colorado, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old receives the starting nod for the final game of the regular season as the Brewers have one last chance to potentially catch the Cardinals in the NL Central. Houser has a 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 58:15 K:BB over 53.2 innings (11 starts) since rejoining the starting rotation at the end of July, but he'll have a tall task at Coors Field on Sunday. The right-hander completed five innings during only one of his five starts in September as manager Craig Counsell has taken full advantage of the expanded bullpen options. It would be Houser's final start of the season should Milwaukee be unable to advance to the NLDS.

